Police reports: Ducks shot and killed outside Evansville apartments

Ducks out on Friday morning at Diamond Valley Park in Evansville. (SOURCE:WFIE)

Another case of animal cruelty to report in the Tri-state.

Police reports indicate someone shot and killed up to seven ducks outside an apartment complex in Evansville.

The case was reported to police by the manager of Diamond Valley apartments off Fulton Parkway.

The lawn mowing crew reported finding seven ducks shot and killed.

Animal control officials urging people to report acts of animal cruelty, no matter what.

They say every case deserves to be investigated.

