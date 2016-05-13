Nano-brewery opens in Haynie's Corner in Evansville

There's a new place for those in downtown Evansville to get a quick drink.

After 13 months, Evansville Brewhouse is now open at 56 Adams Street in downtown.

Owner Jeff Smith says the brewhouse specializes in craft ale beers made in-house and featuring different local wineries.

Smith says he's not serving food because he wants to work with the other new restaurants in Haynie's Corner to promote business.

