Police responding to increased 911 calls at downtown Evansville bus station

A hot spot in downtown Evansville is increasingly becoming a target for illegal activity.

We're learning Evansville Police officers have been called to the METS bus transfer station in downtown almost 80 times in the last two months.

Some passengers tell us they're concerned for their safety.

People are filming themselves fighting at the downtown METS bus station, then posting it on YouTube.

"The fights. The drug activity. It's all going to happen down here," explains Robert Payne.

Payne rides the bus everyday in downtown Evansville.

"You see stuff like that happening all the time down here."

Since March 1st, Evansville Police have responded to 79 calls for service at the downtown bus location.

Those calls include fights, narcotics, trespassing, indecent exposure, customer trouble, suspicious circumstances, and medical emergencies.

" This is just a hangout for some people, the homeless shelter is right around the corner. This is where people come to hang out," explains Payne.

Police have increased patrols, and posted more "No Trespassing" signs, but the area is still a problem.

" Everyday there's hundreds of people that use those facility," explains Evansville Police Sgt. Jason Cullum.

" And they have a legal right to do so. When we address a problem, we can't go in with a big drag net and start grabbing everybody up. We are very aware of the issues with fights, drugs, trespassing, even prostitution. We are actively increasing our patrols to stop this trend."

Todd Robertson, the Executive Director for the Department of Transportation in Evansville, says they expect problems with the huge volume of people. But they are working to address crime issues.

" Working with EPD to have an increased presence of them monitoring. We want people to use our facilities, but if you're not there to use the transit system you need to find somewhere else to go."

