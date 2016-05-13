Catholic celebration at the Ford Center Saturday

The Catholic Diocese of Evansville will hold its first-ever signature event Saturday, May 14, 2016, at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

“Rejoice! A Catholic Community Celebration” is for all 12 of the counties in Southwest Indiana that make up the diocese.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m., priests from across the diocese will be available for reconciliation. Then at 3 p.m., three choirs will perform. They are the 8th grade choir from Holy Rosary School in Evansville, the Mater Dei High School choir, also from Evansville, and the Youth Praise Choir from St. Mary Parish in Huntingburg.

A community rosary will be led by members of the Legion of Mary at 3:30 p.m. and Mass begins at 4 p.m.

Doors to the Ford Center open at 2 p.m. CDT Saturday.

Because of the Rejoice! celebration, no other Saturday afternoon or evening masses will be held in the diocese.

The Diocese of Evansville plans to hold similar events each year.

