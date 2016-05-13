Storm Sirens: What you need to know - A 14NEWS Special Report - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Storm Sirens: What you need to know - A 14NEWS Special Report

STORM SIRENS STORM SIRENS
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

The sound of storm sirens alerts residents to take cover, severe weather is imminent.

But relying entirely on storm sirens can be almost as dangerous as the storms.

Krista McEnany looks at storm sirens in the Tri-State and finds other tools to use in severe weather events.

Don't miss Storm Sirens: What you need to know, a 14NEWS Special Report, tonight only on 14NEWS at 10.

Powered by Frankly