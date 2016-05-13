Taking a Stand: Stand up against animal abuse

In recent weeks we have reported several animal cruelty cases across the Tri-State.

The shocking number of cases reported is alarming, and according to the Humane Society, most cases are never known.

Unlike violet crimes against people, information on reported cases of animal abuse have not been compiled by state and federal agencies, making it difficult to calculate the trends of these crimes.

The animals abused that are most often reported are dogs, cats, horses and livestock.

It can be very upsetting to see someone beating or physically attacking an animal, but it's important not to turn away. It must be reported. It's crucial to involve your law enforcement, because violence toward animals is often part of a larger pattern of violence that often times includes people.

In Vanderburgh County there is an Animal Cruelty Task Force. Its focus is on prevention, protection, and prosecution.

In my view, we all have a responsibility to help prevent and report this awful activity.

