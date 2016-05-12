UE to allow beer and wine on campus in modified alcohol policy

The University of Evansville is changing its alcohol policy on campus.

Student Affairs Vice President Dana Clayton says, "In the spring of 2015, our Student Government Association approached university leadership with a request to review the policy. For over a year, we've researched the policies of other private, religiously-affiliated institutions to reach a solution that would best serve our students and other university constituents."

As it stands, no alcohol of any kind is allowed on campus grounds.

President Tom Kazee says it's time to rethink that policy, saying, "We determined that a policy that better enables UE to regulate alcohol use and encourage responsible student behavior was both consistent with our mission and an expression of confidence in our students."

University officials are still creating the new alcohol use guidelines, but tell us, they've decided to limit the types of alcohol to beer and wine. It must also be served or consumed within certain perimeters for university housing and only at approved events. The new policy will go into effect in stages beginning this fall and be fully implemented by spring.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.