New agreement to alleviate jail overcrowding in Vanderburgh Co.

Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 14 NEWS County Commissioners approved a new agreement on Tuesday night.

The agreement is to allow sentenced inmates in Vanderburgh County to be housed in the Posey County Jail.

We're told the department of corrections will reimburse the cost for Posey County.

Sheriff Wedding says this will happen when Vanderburgh County's inmate population spikes beyond reasonable levels.

