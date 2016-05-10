Criminal Crossroads - A 14NEWS Special Report - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Criminal Crossroads - A 14NEWS Special Report

TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Cocaine, marijuana, crystal meth, and heroin. Those are just some of the drugs that come through the Tri-State on their way to larger cities.

14NEWS investigates how the Tri-State is a hub for moving these dangerous narcotics and the deadly consequences the community faces.

Don't miss this special report, Criminal Crossroads, tonight only on 14NEWS at 10.

