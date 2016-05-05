Police: Convicted killer back behind bars in Evansville

Vickey Hayes with her grandson before her death. (Source: WFIE)

An Evansville man convicted of killing his ex-wife back in 2004, is now back in jail.

63-year-old Richard Guill facing new charges of attempted rape and intimidation, following his release from prison less than two years ago.

Back in 2003, Guill charged with the murder of Vickie Hayes.

He later took a deal for voluntary manslaughter.

Reporter Jess Raatz tracked down Hayes's daughter for an exclusive interview.

Dawn Tauiliili is the daughter of Vickie Hayes.

Dawn got a notification on Saturday, that her mother's killer was back in jail.

When she learned why, she couldn't believe he was ever let out in the first place.

" I got an alert, that he was back in the Vanderburgh County Jail on Saturday."

We interviewed Dawn back in 2003, as crime scene tape littered the front lawn of the apartment complex where her mother lived with Guill, even though they were separated.

"I'll never understand why. Why this happened?"

Dawn clearly remembers the day she found her mother deceased back in 2003.

"He was down stairs whenever I got there, and he told me that he had killed her, and I ran up there and the door was locked. So I had to wait for him to unlock it, and when I got in there, I went back there and she was laying on the ground and she wasn't breathing and she was partially covered with a blanket, and she had a big bruise on her face."

Police told our reporter in 2003, that Vickie Hayes died of asphyxiation due to blunt force trauma to the neck.

Police say Guill never called 911. He was charged with murder, but took a deal for voluntary manslaughter and served 10 years.

Guill's now facing new charges of attempted rape and intimidation.

That's after police responded to a disturbance in the 2400 block of Negley Place last week.

Guill, and a woman he had a protective order against, were apparently arguing.

The woman told authorities Guill wanted to have sex with her, but she said no.

That's when, according to the victim, Guill pulled out a knife and began talking about what he did to his deceased wife.

" I'm fed up. I'm fed up that people with drug charges are getting more time in jail, than people who actually take someone's life."

Richard Guill is scheduled to be back in court on June 7th. He has a $50,000 cash bond. A preliminary plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf by the judge.

