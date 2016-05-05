Wanted woman arrested, facing new charges

An Evansville woman wanted on an armed robbery warrant is now in jail.

Police arrested 27-year old Athena Rates after responding to a call about an argument at a home on Tippecanoe Drive.

Police say they found a baggie of marijuana in Rates pocket and say Rates gave them a fake name.

She was wanted on a charge of armed robbery with a knife.

She's now also charged with possession of marijuana and false informing.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.