Portion of Dubois Co. park could close because of vandals

A string of recent thefts and vandalism may force officials to close part of a Dubois County Park.

That's according to U.S Army Corps of Engineers Maintenance worker, Stan Akin. He works for Patoka Lake near Haysville.

Stan tells 14 News on Sunday, someone started a fire at a shelter house on the property, near Dubois- Cuzco Road South.

Firefighters believe someone lit a bag of trash on fire and left it inside the shelter. In March, they say someone stole handicap-accessible picnic tables from the park.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating.

