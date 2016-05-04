Long lines and large voter turnout highlight Indiana Primary

Several of the 22 polling locations in Vanderburgh County packed Tuesday, as voters casted their ballots for crucial races.

With national attention focused solely on Indiana, primary locations were backed up on Tuesday.

Some voters told 14 NEWS they waited over an hour to vote at Calvary Temple on First Avenue.

When the polls closed, there were still at least 100 people waiting to vote at Washington Square Mall on South Green River Road.

