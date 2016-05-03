All votes counted in Vanderburgh Co.

All the votes for Tuesday's primary election in Indiana have been counted in Vanderburgh County.

Republican party chairman for the county, Wayne Park, said last night that ten voting machines, out of 400, weren't shut down properly at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center.

Election officials checked the votes Wednesday morning and all the results are now in, and it won't change the outcome of any races. However, they also said, the results are not official.

That certification will come by the election board on May 13.

