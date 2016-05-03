Steady line outside Jasper voting poll

In Dubois County Tuesday morning, there was a steady stream of voters that came out early to cast ballots at the Jasper National Guard Armory.

During the primaries, Dubois County clerk Bridgette Jarboe said as of Monday morning, the number of people who have checked in for early voting is more than double compared to the 2012 and 2008 primary.

In past primaries, turnout for the May primary was around 20%, but the county was already more than 8% with early voting.

"It is a very big thing. I've been watching all the debates, the news trying to inform what the candidates are standing for, so I think it's very important. Primaries are very important and this time they're giving us a choice," said Jasper voter Joyce Kibby.

"Well for the first time, it's probably more important than it has been, so that's why I felt like it need to come out," Bob Donnelly from Jasper said.

In Dubois county, you're assigned a specific voting center, based on where you live.

Polls close Tuesday night at 6.

