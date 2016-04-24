Heavy traffic expected in downtown Evansville for Cruz rally, other events

If you're planning on attending the Ted Cruz rally in downtown Evansville tonight, get there early.

There are two Disney on Ice shows at the Ford Center. We're told more than 1,000 people are expected at both shows.

One show lets out around 4 p.m., the second starts at 5 p.m.

The Ted Cruz campaign rally at the Old National Events Plaza starts at 6 p.m.

EPD Officers are not directing traffic. We're told Old National Events Plaza security is handling everything.

We'll have full team coverage of Cruz's rally.

