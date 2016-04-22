Quick-thinking friends save Evansville teen's life after traumatic brain injury

Group of friends save Evansville teen's life following traumatic brain injury. (Source: WFIE)

Adam Abu-Taqa is lucky to be alive after a scary situation last Friday.

Adam and his friends were playing around, while others watched a high school baseball game.

Someone threw a baseball and it struck Adam in the side of the head.

Immediately, they all knew something was wrong.

Adam's group of friends (Grant Shoulders, Andrew Forche, & Jacob Boyd) got some ice, and helped him to a nearby bench.

That's when Adam became disoriented.

Adam's friends got his pass code for his phone, and called his mom.

Adam's mom rushed to her son, and sped away to Deaconess Gateway hospital.

When they arrived, a neurosurgeon, who had the day off work, happened to be at the hospital.

Doctors rushed him in for emergency brain surgery to relieve the pressure on Adam's brain.

He stayed in the hospital for a few days, but now he's home and expected to make a full recovery.

Adam, his family, and doctors know this his group of friends saved his life.

