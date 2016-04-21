Evansville veteran fighting to save home before it slides into creek

Travis Frizzell looking at back of property sliding away from his home. (Source: WFIE)

Land eroding away and sliding away from Travis Frizzell's home at 4300 Spring Valley Road. (Source: WFIE)

A Tri-state military veteran doesn't know where to turn after a bizarre series of events caused part of his Evansville home is to slide away.

Now city officials are recommending he not go inside his house, and he says he's out of options.

But who's responsible for the damage?

Travis Frizzell fought for our country, and now he's fighting to keep his home from crashing down into a creek at off Spring Valley Road.

"It's dropped probably a good ten feet," explains Travis' brother, Christopher.

"You can see where the fence has caved in, I don't know how safe it is."

The solid ground to the side of the home is gone.

"You're looking at a 25 foot drop," explains Chris.

The property that Travis Frizzell owns stops right at the fence line.

Someone else owns the property where the creek has slowly eroded the ground away.

Just because water is to blame for what happened, insurance agents we talked to tell us traditional "flood insurance" wouldn't have helped anyway.



And as we found out, Travis wasn't required to have it.

Back when the house was built, an amendment was added to get it out of the flood plain.

So Travis and his family don't know where to turn now.

Dave Ballew, the city of Evansville Flood Plain Manager, surveyed the property Thursday afternoon.

"It's not in any imminent danger," explains Ballew.

"But there is going to be some issues if there's prolonged flooding or hard downpours. That's why we want to get a civil engineer in here as soon as possible."

14 NEWS did track down the owner of the small portion of the creek, eroding away at the land for Travis' home.

The website for the assessor's office lists Peter Rembert Enterprises as the land owner.

14 NEWS spoke with Rembert today, and he says he buys properties from tax sales all the time.

He says he's owned the small piece of the creek at 4310 Spring Valley Road since 2013.

But at the time that he purchased it, he didn't realize exactly what he was buying.

Rembert told 14 NEWS, "Who would want a small portion of a creek you can't even build on?"

Rembert says he stopped paying taxes a while ago, hoping the city would take back the property.

Rembert says the property causing the erosion is up for tax sale right now.

Travis Frizzell says he will be bringing in a civic engineer to look at stabilizing the property, but until then he's out of a home.

