Breast tissue bank coming to Tri-state to help researchers find cure for breast cancer

A unique opportunity is on the horizon for the Tri-state.

For the first time, the researchers at Indiana University Simon Cancer Center will be bringing their tissue bank to the Tri-state.

The event will be at the Oncology Hematology Associates on April 30th, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Molly Adams will be undergoing the minimally invasive procedure because she's sick of seeing families ripped apart by breast cancer.

"This is a horrible disease. It's taking too many moms. It's taking too many daughters. And it's taking too many sisters. Now this area will be part of the cure."

Officials at the Susan G. Komen Evansville office say spots are still open for surgical assistants and non-medical volunteers.

By collecting tissue from women with and without breast cancer, or with a variety of benign breast conditions, scientists will be able to determine differences which ultimately could lead to a better understanding of the breast cancer process.

To participate, you must:

-- Be a woman at least 18 years of age.

-- Have the ability to understand and the willingness to sign an informed consent.

-- Be willing to give about an hour of your time to complete and questionnaire and a breast tissue sample collection.

-- Inform us as to whether you routinely get antibiotics prior to a dental procedure.

-- Not be allergic to local anesthetics.

-- Not be receiving a therapeutic blood thinner.

-- Not have breast implants.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Please call the Komen Tissue Bank at 866-763-0047 or visit their website, www.komentissuebank.iu.edu to inquire about the registration or tissue donation process

