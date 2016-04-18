Police: Suspect and victim shook hands before weekend shooting in Evansville

UPDATE (4/18/16) -- We're learning new information into a weekend shooting in Evansville which left one man seriously injured.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Vanderburgh County Superior Court, Dontez Bryant is charged with attempted murder and possession of a gun without a license.

According to the affidavit, the home where the shooting happened was equipped with surveillance video cameras, which captured the shooting.

The video shows, according to police, Dontez Bryant walking up and shaking hands with Antonio Bushrod Jr.

Bryant sits out on the porch of the home for 20 minutes, then gets up to leave.

According to the affidavit, Bryant turned, draws a gun, and shoots Bushrod in the chest.

Witnesses picked out Bryant's image in a photo lineup, after the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Evansville Police are still searching for Bryant, and consider him armed and dangerous.

Evansville Police are still looking for the man wanted for the attempted murder of 22-year-old Antonio Bushrod Jr.

We're told Bushrod was in the front yard of a home in the 1100 block of Powell Avenue when he was shot by 23-year-old Dontez Bryant on Saturday morning. He was dragged inside the home before police arrived.

Bushrod was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the chest. He is in critical condition.

Police say this is a difficult case to investigate because witnesses are not cooperating.

If you know where Bryant is, you are asked to call police.

Both Bushrod and Bryant are familiar faces with Evansville Police.

In 2011, Bushrod was arrested after a firearm was found inside his locker at Bosse High School. He was 17 at the time. He was also one of six people indicted by a grand jury on charges related to gang violence this past March.

Bryant was arrested in 2015 after he allegedly robbed the person he planned to buy an Xbox from.

