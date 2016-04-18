Opening delayed for new Bru Burger in Evansville

The old Greyhound Station will soon be transformed into a new Evansville restaurant.

Bru Burger is now projected to open on November 14.

The Bru Burger restaurant chain, which is owned by the Cunningham Restaurant Group, had originally hoped to open in June. But transforming a 1939 Greyhound bus depot into a 21st-century restaurant can be a difficult challenge.

The Bru Burger signs are up on the newly renovated Greyhound building.

