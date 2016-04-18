Owensboro city employees getting raises despite 1.6 million deficit

Next year, employees for the city of Owensboro are getting raises, despite a 1.6 million dollar deficit.

Most employees will be getting a 1.5 percent pay increase which will cost tax payers more than 190 thousand dollars. City Manager Bill Parrish says employees will actually take home less money next year even with the raises.



That’s because the cost of health care has gone up dramatically for the city. Employees will be paying five percent more. “The cost of insurance goes up. The percentage they pay goes up. They get a cost of living increase if approved. It's much less than what we're asking them to give up in health care,” said Bill Parrish, Owensboro City Manager. The budget will go into effect in July if the Owensboro City Commission approves it.