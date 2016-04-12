EPD: Photos surface showing known gang members calling for a stop to violence

Photos surfacing on social media calling for an end to the violence. (SOURCE: WFIE)

An unprecedented move, calling for an end to gang violence in Evansville, but it's who's leading the march that's baffling authorities.

Authorities say they found social media pictures showing prominent gang members, calling for an end to the violence.

According to Evansville Gang Task Force detectives, prominent members of Evansville gangs have taken to social media to post photos of themselves calling for an end to the violence.

"When I saw the pictures, I was definitely shocked," explained one detective. "These are individuals that absolutely hated each other, and now they are standing together?"

The unprecedented and unprompted move, has authorities cautiously optimistic.

Detectives believed the photos were spurred by recent gang grand jury indictments in March and the murder 17-year-old Javion Wilson back in November. Police say the motive in that murder was gang-related.

In 2015, Evansville Police responded to more than 1,000 reports of shots fired.

Detectives say Evansville has 10 to 15 established gangs.

