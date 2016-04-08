Suspect in violent Henderson attack arrested

Henderson Police have arrested a suspect in the violent attack that left a man seriously injured.

Officers responded to a call in the 1600 block of South Main Street around 5:30 a.m. Friday regarding an assault.

A resident at Chapelwood Apartments told officers he had heard a moaning sound earlier that morning. When he went outside, he found 33-year-old Luis Sedillo behind a building at the north end of the complex. We’re told he was bleeding profusely and suffered a fractured skull.

Sedillo was taken to Methodist Hospital before he was transferred to Deaconess. We’re told his injuries are life threatening and he is in serious condition.

Officers say 24-year-old Eddie Carbon and Sedillo were drinking together at a friend’s apartment when the assault happened. Carbon is accused of hitting Sedillo in the head with an object several times.

Police believe Carbon went to Sedillo’s apartment after the assault and stole over $3,000 in electronics.

Carbon was arrested in connection to the assault. He is charged with robbery, burglary, and assault.

