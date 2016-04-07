Parents patrolling Evansville neighborhoods to help curb crime

There's a lot of power in a pink shirt.

And you're going to start seeing a lot more of them around certain Evansville neighborhoods.

It's what happens when you push a mom too far.

"I believe my final straw for me was when it hit home. When he was targeted," says Mariama Wilson.

"I've had friends that have lost their sons. My kids have lost friends."

Mariama Wilson says an Evansville gang targeted her son, and the idea sent a cold chill down her spine.

And a good idea to her brain.

Mariama started to rally other parents together.

" I just felt like it was time for our community to get involved."

She formed an Evansville group called MASK, or mothers against senseless killings.

Born out of an idea from Chicago, where a group of moms now patrol streets to help stop the violence.

She took that idea and brought it here.

Mariama and a group of parents patrol the streets in areas we often report on looking for problems and breaking down barriers.

To contact Mothers Against Senseless Killings at P.O. Box 3051 in Evansville at 47730, or email at mask.evansville@yahoo.com.

