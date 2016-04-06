Help Wanted: Children's Museum of Evansville hiring camp counselors

The Children's Museum of Evansville is hiring summer camp counselors for 2016.

According to CMOE's website, these are full-time positions.

Responsibilities include leading, implementing and assisting in the planning of programs and experiences for children in a classroom setting. Counselors will also be responsible for the general safety and development, growth and skill achievement of group participants.

CMOE is also hiring part-time play guides.

Anyone interested in applying should email a resume to jobs@cmoekids.org. Only the most qualified candidates will be contacted.

