Thousands of birthday cards mailed in for Evansville girl with rare disease

Boxes of mail are scattered around the Masons' living room. (SOURCE: WFIE)

Paige asked for cards for her birthday, and she's now received thousands. (SOURCE: WFIE)

A little Evansville girl, featured on both 14 News and the Today show, is watching her wish come true!

3-year-old Paige Mason, has a disease which causes her bones to easily break.

This year, the only thing she wished for, was birthday cards!

And she's received thousands of them! One card from all 50 states, and over 20 different countries around the world.

The boxes of sticker-covered pastel packages have taken over the Masons' living room.

Paige has a disorder called Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which means she has very brittle bones.

Paige's previous birthdays have been spoiled with broken bones, so this year all she asked was for people to send her birthday cards.

Not only is the love pouring in for Paige, but her mom, Stacy, says it's raising awareness about Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

" Each card represents somebody that knows what the disease is now, which probably didn't before," explains Stacy Mason.

"Raising the awareness is just as exciting as the love that is being poured in for Paige."

