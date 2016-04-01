Police: Evansville woman arrested for trying to run people over - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police: Evansville woman arrested for trying to run people over with car, following "paternity" issues

Mugshot for Reshawna Stewart (Source: Vand. Co. Sheriff) Mugshot for Reshawna Stewart (Source: Vand. Co. Sheriff)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville woman arrested after five victims told deputies she was trying to run them over with her car.

22-year-old Reshawna Stewart charged with five counts of criminal recklessness, according to her arrest affidavit.

The incident happened in the 4800 block of Tecumseh Lane.

All five victims told deputies the same story, according to police reports.

All the victims told deputies that they were getting groceries out of their vehicle when Stewart pulled onto the lot and started yelling at them.

According to reports, the victims told deputies Stewart pointed her car and tried to hit them with her vehicle.

Stewart reportedly then parked the car, and threw a tire iron at them.

Deputies say there were groceries all over the parking lot, and it looked like the groceries were ran over.

According to the affidavit, this whole incident centered around a paternity dispute involving Stewart and one of the victims.

