Police: USI Professor arrested for DUI

A professor at the University of Southern Indiana is facing several charges, after deputies say she was caught driving drunk.

Vanderburgh Co. deputies say Kelley Ashby was speeding on Diamond Avenue, and deputies pulled her over on Saint Joe.

They say she denied she had been drinking, but failed several sobriety tests, and had a blood alcohol level of 0.210.

Ashby is listed as an Adjunct English Professor at the University of Southern Indiana.

Representatives from the University tell us they are aware of the situation, but can't comment.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.