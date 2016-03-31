First Fridays return to Haynie's Corner Art District - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

First Fridays return to Haynie's Corner Art District

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

First Fridays are about to return to Evansville's Haynie's Corner Art District.

The 2nd annual series begins Friday, April 1, from 6-9 p.m.

Artists and performers will be at businesses and outdoor locations in Haynie's Corner. 

First Friday events are scheduled for the following dates: 

  • April 1
  • May 6
  • June 3
  • July 1
  • August 5
  • September 2

For more information about who will be participating in the First Friday Series, visit the Haynie's Corner Art District facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HayniesCornerArtsDistrict/.

