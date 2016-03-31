First Fridays return to Haynie's Corner Art District

First Fridays are about to return to Evansville's Haynie's Corner Art District.

The 2nd annual series begins Friday, April 1, from 6-9 p.m.

Artists and performers will be at businesses and outdoor locations in Haynie's Corner.

First Friday events are scheduled for the following dates:

April 1

May 6

June 3

July 1

August 5

September 2

For more information about who will be participating in the First Friday Series, visit the Haynie's Corner Art District facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HayniesCornerArtsDistrict/.

