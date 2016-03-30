Trial date vacated, possibility of plea deal in Dealmakers case from 2014

Federal court records show attorneys for Michael Rupert, a defendant in the Dealmakers retail theft ring, are attempting to negotiate a plea deal in the case.

Rupert and several others were back in 2014 after ongoing FBI investigation at Dealmakers in Newburgh.

Many of the cases against the other defendants charged in the $1.5 million theft ring have finished.

Rupert's case scheduled to go to trial on April 11th, that date now vacated.

The trial rescheduled for October 24th, if a plea deal isn't worked out.

