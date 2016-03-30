14 News Follow Up: More reports of bricks & rocks thrown through Evansville cars

Source: Victim who had a large rock thrown through her front car window.

Source: Victim who had rock thrown through car window.

Eighteen reports of criminal mischief involving vehicles in Evansville over the past two weeks.

Those reports involve bricks and large rocks thrown through windshields, side windows on cars, and house windows.

We first reported on this problem last week, when a rash of police reports were made for the vandalism.

Evansville Police Sgt. Jason Cullum says they are treating the cases like they are connected.

But they also can't rule out some of the cases are copy-cats.

One woman our reporter spoke with on Wednesday afternoon had a damage bill over $300.

But some of the bills for other victims are stretching into the thousands.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.