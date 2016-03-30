Crofton's 'Chapel Barn' destroyed by EF-2 tornado

People living in Western Kentucky are still picking up the mess left behind during Sunday's EF-2 tornado.

Most of the damage is in Christian County.

In Crofton, Kentucky the Chapel Barn at a family owned wedding venue was ripped apart.

The owner of Burdoc Farms Weddings & Events, Sara Shepherd, says "it was like being on a moonscape. It was so weird. I've never experienced anything like it in my life. As I've told people, out here in the field were planks of wood that had been driven into the woods. It had just twisted the wood like it was nothing. All metal that was on the roof was folded and wrapped around the trees and it was crazy. I have never seen anything like it in my life. It was total shock."

The family made a post on Facebook and starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning friends and family, including members of their church came out this morning with tractors, loaders, flatbeds and helped clear the debris from the property.

Sara's daughter, Jacquelyn, grew up on the farm and was the first to get married on the property. She said she was devastated to see it was gone.

"You know you have memories in their and luckily we have pictures and video but it's just not the same anymore not seeing it," says Jacquelyn. "So I saved a piece of the barn so I can get it engraved and hang it in my house. It's a big memory."

Luckily, the reception barn, located near the old chapel barn, was unharmed. This will allow the family to focus all their efforts in getting their new Chapel up and ready for wedding season.

The family says they can't thank those who helped them enough. They have already made arrangements with the Mennonites who build pole barns in Crofton and they will begin construction this Friday. They say there are no questions about it, they will be ready for their first wedding on April 23rd.

However, the the barn wasn't the only thing destroyed. Many large trees were knocked down and there was damage to a cemetery that was near the property.

The trees that were in the cemetery will have to be cut and hauled off. The fence in the back will have to be replaced, because it's gone. However, they believe the headstones were still okay.

