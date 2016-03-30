Passes on sale for Owensboro golf courses

Passes are on sale for for the 2016 season at Ben Hawes and Hillcrest Golf Course in Owensboro.

Pass rates are as follows:

Junior Pass (17 years and under): $250

Senior Pass (55 years and over): $450

Adult Pass: $550

Family Pass (up to four members): $650

Corporate Pass: $2,000

Rates cover the green fee cost at both golf courses, seven days a week. Rolling fee and cart passes are also available.

Visit the pro shops at either Ben Hawes or Hillcrest Golf Course to purchase passes. Click here for more information or call (270) 687-7137.

