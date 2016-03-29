Evansville city officials uncover millions in unused federal funds

Sifting through federal funding budgets can be tedious work, but that effort has uncovered over $2 million city leaders never used.

Now those leaders are trying to figure out how to spend that extra money.

Kelly Coures, Director of Metropolitan Development, says his team went through the last nine years of federal funding budgets.

Several projects didn't use all the money they were allocated, or some of the projects on the drawing board never happened.

No one ever realized that leftover money, was just sitting around.

City leaders re-allocating that money to serve low to moderate income populations, that's what it's geared towards.

Back in October, the Evansville City Council passed major funding cuts for local non-profit organizations.

Now a portion of this money will go to provide funding to those non-profits.

The remaining money will be used for community projects which will be announced on April 11th at the city council meeting.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.