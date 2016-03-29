Cafe Arazu is looking to hire for their new location

A popular Newburgh restaurant will soon be opening its second location in downtown Evansville, and they're looking to hire.

Owner Penny Nejad and her husband are transforming the old Jungle building into a world cuisine restaurant, with their own Middle Eastern flair.

They've been renovating the inside of the historic Jungle building since they bought the building this time last year.

We're told customers can still find some of their favorite characteristics that were in The Jungle.

Nejad says the animals are gone, but they are keeping some on the murals and the former fat cats bar. Nejad tells 14NEWS they moved the stain glass pieces, re-purposed the wood and exposed some of the bricks.

The menu will be the same as their current location plus a few upscale items.

Right now, they are hiring for every position. From servers to cooking staff to managers, they ask anyone who is interested to stop by their Newburgh location and apply. They are in the downtown area along Jennings Street.

"I'm excited, I haven't put the last creative spins on it, we have the curtaining and those kinds of stuff to do," Nejad said. "People have been great, they have said they are very curious and anxious to go there and I hope that's true and turns out."

We're told the new location is set to open by the end of April.

