Evansville man puts a face to new Indiana abortion law

An Evansville man has just put a face on an abortion law passed just last week in Indiana.

In 1954, Rickey Haire was born with Down syndrome. He died last week at the age of 61 and will be buried Tuesday. Randy Moore spoke with his family at Monday's visitation. They want to make sure Rickey's life leaves an important legacy.

There was nothing common about the life of Rickey Haire; a life full of happiness and smiles. Rickey's younger brother, Dennis, and his wife, Margaret, helped care for Rickey. For the them, Rickey's Down syndrome wasn't a burden. It was a blessing.

Margaret Haire, Rickey's sister-in-law said, "Rickey was a person who laughed all the time. His laughter was contagious and he showed such unconditional love. His love melted tension. His love made people laugh. He brought out the best in people."

Last week, just as Rickey lived his final days, Indiana Governor Mike Pence signed into a law a measure banning abortions requested because of fetal genetic abnormalities such as Down syndrome.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky said it will ask a court to block the measure before it takes effect in July.

But the Haires believe the law could help people who want to adopt. 90%of Down sydrome pregnancies are aborted.

"We thought what a wonderful thing because we've heard over the years there are a lot of people that want to adopt these babies and children but they are not available for adoption." said Dennis Haire, Rickey's brother.

Haire said caring for Rickey wasn't always convenient, but it was worth it.

