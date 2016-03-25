Shaved ice store has brick thrown through window

Another brick was smashed through a window in Evansville.

Thursday night, a shaved ice business on North Main Street, had a brick crash through the store's window.

Police are still searching for the people throwing the bricks. Police say it could be the same vandals who have smashed windows and damaged at least a dozen cars throughout Evansville.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evansville police, (812) 436-7896.

