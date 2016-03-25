Tip line hopes to stop bullying in schools

Daviess County public schools are cracking down on bullying.

School officials launched an anonymous bullying tip line on Friday. This tip line will serve as a place where students and parents can notify school officials about bullying situations, without putting the children at more risk of being bullied.

Students, parents, and community members can go online and report any unsafe situation, bullying, weapons, or drugs through the school's website. The information is immediately received by school administrators who will follow-up on the tips.

The Kentucky Center for School Safety is providing the service to the school district for free.

