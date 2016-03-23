Eagles sweep Panthers

The University of Southern Indiana women's tennis team defeated Kentucky Wesleyan College, 9-0, Wednesday evening at the USI Tennis Courts. In their first home match at the USI Tennis Courts this spring, the Screaming Eagles improved to 4-8 on the year in dual matches.



Starting with doubles play, the Eagles found wins in all three matches. A pair of sophomores in Jennifer Mizikar (Batavia, Illinois) and Haley Jones (Ft. Branch, Indiana) dominated at number 3 winning 8-0 over their Panther opponents. Senior Elizabeth Wilm (Evansville, Indiana) and junior Brenna Wu (Evansville, Indiana) also picked up a big win at number one doubles by a score of 8-0 to move the match into singles play.



Four Eagles defeated their opponents in in straight sets, highlighted by junior Kymberly Brannon(Louisville, Kentucky) making quick work of her opponent at number four to get the first singles win of the match. Jones then sealed a USI victory earning the fifth Eagle point in her 6-0, 6-0 win at number six. Sophomore Kelsey Shipman (Olney, Illinois) and Mizikar also took their matches in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, at numbers two and five singles.



The Eagles will continue their longest home stand of the season with their second of four straight home matches in the GLVC opener on Saturday, April 2.The Prairie Stars of the University of Illinois Springfield will take on USI at the USI Tennis Courts with an 11 a.m. start.

