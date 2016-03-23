Aces Baseball Falls to Kent State

Five early runs from Kent State on Tuesday night would prove all the Golden Flashes would need as the University of Evansville baseball team dropped a 6-3 decision in a neutral site contest at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

“We just couldn’t get a big inning, and that’s been important for us this season,” UE head coach Wes Carroll said. “We hit into four double plays, and that was really the difference in the game. We created some opportunities, but we just couldn’t get the big hit to drive in the runs.”

Zach Beckner started things off quickly for the Golden Flashes (14-5) as he laced a one-out single to right in the bottom of the first, and Dylan Rosa followed up later in the frame with a two-run blast to center to put the Aces (9-10) down 2-0 after the first frame.

A Jonathan Ramon error would come back to haunt the Aces in the next frame as a two-out Luke Burch triple and Zarley Zalewski double brought home three more runs to make it 5-0.

Alex Weigand, who picked up his first loss on the year, was credited for all five runs but only two were earned. He would leave the mound in the fourth after surrendering six hits and striking out two.

UE got on the board for the first time with a Boomer Synek double in the fifth, and he’d bring another home with a fielder’s choice in his next at-bat in the seventh to cut the deficit to three.

Josh Jyawook drove in another in the eighth, but the Golden Flashes answered in the bottom half of the frame to maintain the three-run cushion.

Both Jyawook and Synek finished the day with two hits apiece, and overall, UE and KSU both ended with 10 hits.

The Aces will be back in action on Thursday evening as the team will begin a three-game set against Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, Ky.

NOTES: UE is 2-3 in midweek games this season … Since 1978, the Aces are 52-26 against schools that hail from the state of Ohio … Tuesday marked the first-ever meeting between UE and KSU, and the game represented the fourth this season against a MAC opponent … Earlier this month, the Aces swept Northern Illinois.

