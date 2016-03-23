Aces Softball team drops a Doubleheader at Kansas

In a game that went down to the wire, Kansas hit a 10th-inning home run to finish off a doubleheader on Tuesday against the University of Evansville softball team.

The Jayhawks (19-10) took game one by a 7-0 final before the Purple Aces (11-14) put up a great fight in game two. Kansas posted the first two runs of the game before the Aces knotted it up at 2-2 in the fourth. The game remained scoreless until a walk-off home run capped off a Jayhawk win.

Courtney Land knocked in both of UE’s runs in game two, tying up the game after KU took a 2-0 lead. Samantha Fleming made the start, giving up the two runs in the first two innings before Morgan Florey came in to finish it off. She pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings, but giving up just four hits. She kept the Aces right there until the Jayhawks finished the day with a walk-off homer by Lily Behrmann.

Kansas limited Evansville to three hits in the opening game as Andie Formby pitched the complete game for the Jayhawks. KU scored a pair of runs in the top of the first and never looked back in the 7-0 win. The Aces notched a hit in each of the first three innings, but the final 13 batters were retired.

In the second game, the Jayhawks posted two in the bottom of the first once again, but this time, the Aces had the answer. With one out in the top of the fourth, Michal Luckett drew a walk. Two batters later, Hayli Scott singled to center and both runners would advance on the throw. That brought Courtney Land to the plate and she came through, lacing a double to right center to tie the game up at 2-2.

It stayed that way until Behrmann’s home run in the bottom of the 10th.

Another home MVC series is set for this weekend as the Purple Aces welcome UNI to Cooper Stadium. A 12 p.m. doubleheader is set for Friday with a single game set for noon on Saturday.

Courtesy: UE Sports Information Dept. Copyright WFIE, 2016, All rights reserved.