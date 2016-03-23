Bosse Goes for First Boys' Basketball Title, Since 1962

It may be Spring Break for Bosse High school students, but it's definitely not a week off for the Bosse basketball team. The program is preparing for its trip to this Saturday's 3-A state finals. It's the Bulldogs first trip to state in nine years, when they lost to Plymouth, back in 2007. Of course, the Bosse boys' basketball program, has a rich tradition, with back-to-back state championships, in 1944 and 1945, and then another state title, in 1962. A win Saturday, would be the school's fourth state title, and end that long 54-year drought. Bosse head coach Shane Burkhart said, "I talked to them about setting a precedent for the future and for the kids that are looking up to them right now. u cannot take anything away from the great tradition that Bosse High School has had, but it's been a long time, and the school has changed a little bit as well, so we're looking to put our stamp on it in a different way, but we're also looking to uphold all the traditions and all the meaningful situations that '44, '45', and '62 have put on this school." Bosse sophomore guard, Jaylin Chinn said, "You gotta think about as this is the last game that we get to play with our older brothers, the seniors, E-T, E-B, Allante, and Q, so i mean, yea it's more important to put our stamp on it, but then again, we're just trying to end on a good note with our older brothers that we're not gonna get to play basketball again with." So, Bosse will take on either Griffith or Marion, on Saturday, at 5-o-clock, Evansville time, up at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Griffith and Marion play *tomorrow* night. And state finals tickets will be on sale tomorrow and Thursday, in the Bosse athletic office, from 9-to-6.

Copyright 2016, WFIE, All rights reserved.