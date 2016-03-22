Celebrate the Journey: Evansville man gives back to the same people who helped him succeed

The saga of Dan Schuler is one for the story books.

Told by doctors at a young age that he would never walk, Dan decided to start riding motorcycles.

Now a world-renowned dirt bike racer, any conversation with Dan eventually ends up on the topic of racing.

Dan is now the Potentate (CEO) for Hadi Shriners Temple in Evansville.

Working with the same people who helped bring him new life, when doctors wanted to give up on him.

Click above to watch Dan's unique story!

