Venuworks interested in joining task force to save Mesker Park Amphitheater

Executive Director for Venuworks, the managing company over the Ford Center, says he wants to help revitalize Mesker Park Amphitheater.

Scott Schoenike says he's having to turn away acts all the time because the Evansville market doesn't have an outdoor venue.

Since Mayor Winnecke's state of the city address, where he announced renewed efforts to save Mesker Park Amphitheater, interest has skyrocketed.

Steve Schaefer, the mayor's chief of staff, says many volunteers have expressed interest in joining the task force to help save the outdoor venue.

Mesker Park Amphitheater has sat vacant since 2012.

Click above to watch the story!