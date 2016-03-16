Colts sign Running Back, Robert Turbin, to Back up Gore

The Indianapolis Colts have added another ball-carrier to their stable, after signing free-agent running back, Robert Turbin. Turbin joined the Colts because he thought they were a good fit. Another reason, was Frank Gore. Turbin says Gore is his favorite player, and that he couldn't wait to have the former, long-time San Francisco 49er, as a teammate.



Less than 24 hours after the free agent running back signed a one-year deal with Indianapolis, Turbin told local reporters he couldn't wait to meet Gore or jump-start his own career.



Turbin comes to Indy, after a rough season, in which he split between two teams, the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. Turbin began last season in Cleveland, but missed the first five games with a sprained ankle. He eventually played in three games, before being waived by the Browns.



Then, he signed with Dallas, where Turbin played in the Cowboys' final seven games and finished the season with 50 carries, for 199 yards, including the first touchdown run of his career.



He began his career, though, in Seattle, where he backed up Marshawn Lynch, during his first three seasons in the N-F-L.

The Colts could view Turbin as a nice change-of-pace speed runner, outside the tackles, which would complement the bruising in-between-the-tackles' style, that is Gore's bread-and-butter.



