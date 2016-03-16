Witnesses describe stolen cop car chase, turned deadly officer-involved shooting in Evansville

Police say it all began around 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a person threatening to kill people at T.G.I. Friday's at Eastland Mall.

Witnesses at the restaurant told officers the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Daniel Wooters, said he was "going to kill some cops.”

We're told Wooters then left the restaurant and started walking toward the nearby Fifth Third Bank parking lot.

Authorities say an officer responding to the scene was confronted by Wooters in the parking lot and he pulled out a knife. The officer kept her distance and that's when, we're told, Wooters jumped into the officer's marked patrol car and sped away.

That escalated into a police chase, which ended on Morgan Avenue. EPD tells us Wooters then got out of the car, still armed with the knife, and moved toward the officers. At that time, three officers fired their guns at him.

"We heard the sirens going," explains Emily Harris, who was in the Eastland Mall parking lot Tuesday night.

"We look over and there's cop cars going by. Next thing you know they're taking off."

Davan Deckard was in the wrong place, at the wrong time. She got caught in the middle of the police chase as she exited the mall property.

"I realized several cop cars were getting behind me, and one without it's lights on. I was thinking why are all these cars following me? And they don't normally go this fast? I just wondered what was going on," explains Deckard.

Two University of Southern Indiana students were in T.G.I. Friday's when management asked Wooters to leave the restaurant.

" He paused before leaving and told a woman at the door, that if she called the cops, he would come back and shoot people," explains USI junior Ashley Mooney.

"All the flashing lights got my attention, and just seeing how fast the cops cars were zooming around the parking lot," explains USI student David Hannesson.

According to Vanderburgh County Deputy Coroner Steve Lockyear, Daniel Wooters died from internal bleeding sustained from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The three officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leaver for 72 hours, per department policy.

14NEWS did request the 911 calls for the series of incidents, and we we're told Evansville Police aren't releasing the audio files at this time.

