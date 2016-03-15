Day Two - Inland Marina trial testimony begins, 14NEWS obtains 911 call from fire

Testimony begins in the arson case against two people from Evansville, suspected of causing major damage at Inland Marina, for personal gain.

[PREVIOUS: Jury seated for $4.5 million arson case at Inland Marina]

The February 2015 fire eclipsed $4,000,000 in damages and two people, Brenda Harris and William Marver, were arrested months later.

Investigators say Marver's boat is where the fire started.

Evansville fire investigators, conservation officers, and fellow Inland Marina boat owners, were on the witness stand Tuesday afternoon.

