Muhlenberg County officials break down for new downtown park

Groundbreaking ceremony for Lu-ray park in Central City. (Source: Tammie Piper facebook) Groundbreaking ceremony for Lu-ray park in Central City. (Source: Tammie Piper facebook)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

Muhlenberg County officials broke ground on a new park in the heart of downtown Central City today.

Lu-ray Park will sit where the famous Lu-Ray hotel, once did.

The park will take a million dollars to complete, with walking trails and a music stage.

Muhlenberg County officials expect the park to be completed by Labor Day weekend.

