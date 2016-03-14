Convicted murderer sentenced on federal gun charges; Domestic violence event set for tonight

14News was in court today when a federal judge handed a Gibson County man 2, 30 year sentences, on gun charges.

Those charges, related to a murder outside a crowded Princeton restaurant in 2013.

Jason Perry pleaded guilty last year to gunning down Jessica Tice outside Los Aztecas in Princeton. He was sentenced to 85 years in prison for her death.

Perry will serve no extra time with these new sentences.

Tice's family told us, the judge is sending the wrong message.

Jessica Tice's uncle, Frank Hansard told us, "He didn't do what I thought should have been done. Now we're gonna have felons out there with firearms and ammunition with weapons and the'yre all just going to get consecutively slapped on the wrist for it."

The family tells they're now focusing on helping prevent other cases of domestic violence.

In fact, they'll be at a domestic violence awareness event tonight at "R's Cafe" in Fort Branch.

We learned it's an event called "Woman as Art." The people at R's cafe tell us tickets are $20 each at the door. Photographer Cliff Ingram will display his art. The event benefits Gibson County's Domestic Violence Task Force.

